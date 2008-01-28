UPDATE: Canoeists not hurt after boat capsized on Lake Wissota Emergency crews in Chippewa County were called out for a water rescue on Lake Wissota Sunday afternoon after a canoe went under the water's surface. More>>

Anti-police protesters disrupt Twin Cities Pride Parade Courtesy: KSTP Demonstrators protesting the police shooting of Philando Castile disrupted the Twin Cities Pride Parade in downtown Minneapolis.

Trump questions Obama's response to 'election meddling by Russia' Hours after a Washington Post article detailing the Obama administration's response to Russian cyberattacks was published, President Donald Trump reacted to the issue on Twitter.

Wildfires blazing under extreme heat out West A series of wildfires is blazing across the Southwest as the chance of rain remains low amid a deadly heatwave.

Federal judge orders changes at Wisconsin youth prisons A federal judge issued a stinging rebuke Friday of disciplinary practices at Wisconsin's youth prisons, saying state officials have demonstrated a "callous indifference" to the harm caused to juvenile inmates by the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles.