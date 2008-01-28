Home - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Top Stories

Read More

Gov. Walker rides through Chippewa Falls to promote WI tourism

Governor Scott Walker rode through the Chippewa Valley Sunday morning to talk about Wisconsin tourism. 

More>>

UPDATE: Canoeists not hurt after boat capsized on Lake Wissota

Emergency crews in Chippewa County were called out for a water rescue on Lake Wissota Sunday afternoon after a canoe went under the water's surface.  

More>>

Anti-police protesters disrupt Twin Cities Pride Parade

Courtesy: KSTP Courtesy: KSTP

Demonstrators protesting the police shooting of Philando Castile disrupted the Twin Cities Pride Parade in downtown Minneapolis.

More>>

Runners in Eau Claire "Rock the Riverfront" for a good cause Video included

On Saturday, families and friends showed up to "Rock The Riverfront" at Phoenix Park.

More>>

Eau Claire dentists give back to veterans with free dental care Video included

On Saturday, across the United States, Aspen Dental offered free care to military veterans.

More>>

Trump questions Obama's response to 'election meddling by Russia'

Hours after a Washington Post article detailing the Obama administration’s response to Russian cyberattacks was published, President Donald Trump reacted to the issue on Twitter.

More>>

15 bodies recovered, 118 missing in China landslide, state news reports Video included

At least 15 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a landslide in southwestern China, state news outlets reported, citing emergency officials.

More>>

Wildfires blazing under extreme heat out West Video included

A series of wildfires is blazing across the Southwest as the chance of rain remains low amid a deadly heatwave.

More>>

Federal judge orders changes at Wisconsin youth prisons Video included

A federal judge issued a stinging rebuke Friday of disciplinary practices at Wisconsin's youth prisons, saying state officials have demonstrated a "callous indifference" to the harm caused to juvenile inmates by the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles.  

More>>

Fifth worker dies after explosion at Didion Milling plant Video included

Didion Milling confirms a fifth worker has died weeks after the May 31st explosion at its plant in Cambria. 

More>>

Wisconsin Craft Beverage Coalition formed to protect craft beverage industry Video included

A proposal in the state could put Wisconsin's craft beverage industry at risk, and some local brewers and distillers are fighting back. 

More>>

Country Fest will move to a 3-day event in 2018 Video included

Starting in 2018, Country Fest will move to a three-day format for the first time. It will run Thursday June 21 thru Saturday June 23, dropping Sunday from the schedule.

More>>

  • Sign up for e-alerts from News 18

    Stay up-to-date with breaking news and daily news headline e-mails from News 18.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields


    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Interactive Radar Closings
Loading...
Weather Icon
Stock and Market Trackers
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.