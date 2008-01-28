Governor Scott Walker rode through the Chippewa Valley Sunday morning to talk about Wisconsin tourism.
Emergency crews in Chippewa County were called out for a water rescue on Lake Wissota Sunday afternoon after a canoe went under the water's surface.
Demonstrators protesting the police shooting of Philando Castile disrupted the Twin Cities Pride Parade in downtown Minneapolis.
On Saturday, families and friends showed up to "Rock The Riverfront" at Phoenix Park.
On Saturday, across the United States, Aspen Dental offered free care to military veterans.
Hours after a Washington Post article detailing the Obama administration’s response to Russian cyberattacks was published, President Donald Trump reacted to the issue on Twitter.
At least 15 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a landslide in southwestern China, state news outlets reported, citing emergency officials.
A series of wildfires is blazing across the Southwest as the chance of rain remains low amid a deadly heatwave.
A federal judge issued a stinging rebuke Friday of disciplinary practices at Wisconsin's youth prisons, saying state officials have demonstrated a "callous indifference" to the harm caused to juvenile inmates by the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles.
Didion Milling confirms a fifth worker has died weeks after the May 31st explosion at its plant in Cambria.
A proposal in the state could put Wisconsin's craft beverage industry at risk, and some local brewers and distillers are fighting back.
Starting in 2018, Country Fest will move to a three-day format for the first time. It will run Thursday June 21 thru Saturday June 23, dropping Sunday from the schedule.
This year's most outstanding volunteers are being honored in Washington D.C. and a Rice Lake man is among them.More >>
If you like a cold brew after a long week of work on a Friday, a new brewery is expected to open in two weeks on July 7th with locally made beer.More >>
The city of Eau Claire has pledged to stay sustainable despite the president backing out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. Now, the Eau Claire City Council is looking to get it carved in stone.More >>
Dozens of people were at the Chippewa County courthouse Friday morning to find out first hand how long a former Chippewa Falls Middle School teacher will be behind bars.More >>
Earlier this week, News 18 reported that the gerrymandering case filed by a Wisconsin group with representation from Eau Claire will be heard by the United States Supreme Court. Now, we know when that will take place.More >>
Extended WQOW News 18 coverage of the May 16, 2017 tornado that hit Barron and Rusk Counties hard, the aftermath and the rebuilding effort.More >>
