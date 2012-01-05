Nick Grunseth first joined WQOW News 18 in September 2007. He was the weekend meteorologist and a weekday reporter for two years before becoming the Daybreak meteorologist at sister station WXOW in La Crosse. In January 2012, Nick returned to Eau Claire as the Daybreak meteorologist. He was promoted to chief meteorologist in August 2013, but still wakes up early to give the Chippewa Valley its forecast.

Nick was born and raised in a small town in western Wisconsin. His first interest in weather came during a severe thunderstorm in 1994 when his town was issued a tornado warning. The heavy rain, wind, and possibility of a tornado terrified Nick, so he decided if he learned more about the weather, he wouldn't have to be scared anymore. After reading a few weather-related books and tuning in to local newscasts for the weather report, Nick's passion for weather grew, and it's been growing ever since!

Nick attended UW-Madison and graduated in May 2007 with his degree in Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences. In June 2009, he earned the Certified Broadcast Designation by the American Meteorological Society for scientific competence and effective communication skills in his weather presentations, a designation shared by few in the broadcast meteorology field. He is active in his profession, constantly working with his colleagues in the private sector and the National Weather Service to improve forecasting and severe weather awareness.



Nick and his wife Britny were married in Eau Claire in July 2010. In 2014, their son Emmett was born, and in 2016, their daughter Lara was born. Their kids have been keeping them very busy! You may see the Grunseth family out for a walk with their dog Oscar, enjoying some good food and camaraderie, or just taking in the beauty of western Wisconsin.

