Matt Schaefer is our evening meteorologist for News 18.



Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.



Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor's of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He'll have logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!



Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!



Contact Matt at mschaefer@wqow.com