Follow WQOW News 18 on Twitter! - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Follow WQOW News 18 on Twitter!

Posted:

NEWS

Andrea Albers - @AndreaNews18

Keith Edwards - @KEdwardsWQOW

Stephen Kelley - @stephen_wqow

Aaron Rhody - @Aaron_Rhody

Bridget Curran - @Bridget_WQOW

Kaitlyn Riley - @kaitlyn_WQOW

Emma Wheeler - @Ewheeler_WQOW

Clint Berge - @Clint_Berge


WEATHER

Nick Grunseth - @nickgrunseth

LeAnn Lombardo - @leannwx

Madeline Sky - @WQOWweather

Dan Breeden - @WQOWweather

SPORTS

Bob Bradovich - @BradoNews18

Andrew Cely - @Cely18Sports

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.