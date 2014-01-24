Jesse Yang learned the ropes of the news business in the fall of 2013 as an intern for Eau Claire's Own News 18. Immediately after graduation, she joined the station in January 2014 as a news reporter.

After three years as a multimedia journalist, Jesse wanted to explore the news industry in a different role. In December 2016, Jesse was promoted to be the station's Internet Director. She manages the WQOW webpage, as well as social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter. Jesse graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a degree in journalism. She is originally from Green Bay and is married to a die-hard Packers fan.

In her free time, Jesse enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends and attending church. Her favorite part about being the internet director is being able to report to viewers on a multimedia platform. If you have a story or news tip, feel free to email jyang@wqow.com Jesse with your idea! You can also follow Jesse on Facebook and Twitter!