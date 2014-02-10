Watch the eagle cams live

(WQOW) - Both the Decorah and Minnesota eagle cameras have been receiving plenty of eagle action recently.



The camera placed by the Minnesota DNR shows recently incubated eggs laid by the famous pair of eagles, who have returned for their third recorded season at that particular Minnesota nest. According to the Minnesota DNR website, egg-laying season for eagles doesn't typically start until the first couple weeks of March. Earlier nesting means the parents are more consistent with egg incubating duties.



Decorah's eagle camera, one of the most viewed live streams in the world placed by the Raptor Resource Project, shows the beginning stages of where the eagles will be nesting. The nest is currently snow covered, but in the next couple weeks eggs are expected to be laid. Last year, eggs were incubated on February 23.



The Minnesota DNR uses the EagleCam to raise wildlife awareness in Minnesota. The Decorah eagle camera was placed so that the world could watch the growth and lives of a family of bald eagles.



To watch live coverage from the eagle cameras, click on the below links:



Decorah: http://www.decoraheaglecamalerts.com/