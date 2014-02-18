Mark Golden - Senior Account Executive

Mark Golden has worked in advertising sales since 1987, having been at WQOW since 1989. He is currently the Senior Account Executive after having served stints as local sales manager and station manager.

Mark is a lifelong resident of Eau Claire and graduate of UW-Eau Claire. He works daily with large regional accounts helping them implement their marketing plans on our stations while at the same time working with local business owners developing strategies to help grow their business. His experience in both areas can help any advertiser, big or small, reach their business goals.

When not working with clients and their advertising strategies, Mark can be found watching anything to do with the Green Bay Packers or hanging out with family and friends at his beloved lake get-away in Island Lake, WI.