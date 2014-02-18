Jim Seichter - Account Executive

Jim Seichter has worked in the media & marketing field for over 25 years: 8 years in radio broadcasting & sales, and 17 years in TV sales. In this capacity, Jim sells ad time across many platforms the company produces; 4 TV Stations; WQOW, WXOW, The CW & Decades Network. Other platforms available are WQOW.com, WXOW.com & Mobile Marketing.

Jim lives in Eau Claire with his wife Angie & two kids, Paige & Wyatt. Being active in the community, Jim coaches both basketball & soccer for his son's teams.

The advertising department at WQOW is constantly developing new strategies to help our customers grow their business. We are the only media company in town that can target and deliver an advertiser's message to their potential customer at every phase through the buying cycle funnel. From the branding phase to the repeat purchase phase and everything in between, we combine the most powerful medium on earth, broadcast TV, with our interactive websites and mobile marketing platforms to give you, the advertiser, the opportunity to generate a positive return on investment. Give us a call or email for a no obligation business and marketing review.

Email Jim Seichter at jseichter@wqow.com or call 715-852-5907.