Judge dismisses Eau Claire killer's petition for release

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man, who admitted beating his neighbor to death with a crowbar, will not be released from a state mental institution at this time.

A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday on James E. Olson's request to be released with conditions. But, an Eau Claire County judge has dismissed Olson's petition, based on the results of a psychologist's opinion and Olson's request to withdraw his petition.

Olson was sent to the institution after he was found not guilty by insanity in the 2012 beating death of Paul Oberle.

Posted July 25, 2014:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man committed to a mental institution for the murder of his neighbor will not be released.

An Eau Claire County Judge made that ruling Thursday in the case of James Olson, who appeared by teleconference. A psychologist who evaluated Olson said he believes Olson is most appropriately diagnosed as experiencing schizophrenia. According to the psychologist, Olson believed his neighbor, Paul Oberle, was sending him intrusive radio waves. It was in 2012 that police said Olson ambushed Oberle as he walked from his car to his home on Vine Street. Oberle died after being hit in the head with a crowbar.

"Mr. Olson really doesn't understand his illness, he doesn't understand the benefits of taking medication. So really Mr. Olson is in no different mental or psychiatric shape today than he was immediately before he committed the first degree murder," said Judge William Gabler of the Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

The judge said that Olson is still a high risk to harm others. This is the second time Olson has sought and been denied release. Under state law he can petition to be released every six months.

Posted July 9, 2014:



Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man who admitted ambushing and killing his neighbor is asking, once again, to be released from a state mental institution. James Olson was charged with killing Paul Oberle in 2012 by hitting him in the head with a crowbar outside Oberle's Vine Street home. Last year a judge found Olson innocent by insanity. Olson sought release in December. But a psychologist who examined him testified he was still paranoid-schizophrenic and a judge denied the petition. Yesterday, Olson again filed a petition for release. A judge has ordered another mental evaluation. Under state law Olson can seek release every six months.