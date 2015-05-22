Man pleads guilty to Black River Falls dog park murder

Black River Falls (WQOW) - A plea bargain was reached on Thursday in the stabbing death of a woman in Jackson County.

Jacinda Muir's body was found in a dog park in Black River Falls in May 2015. She had been stabbed 54 times.

On Thursday, John Cook pleaded guilty to second degree intentional homicide. Police said Cook told them he was using meth at the time of the murder. He said he stole some meth from Muir, and they got into an argument. He said he then lured Muir to the dog park, intending to beat her up and rob her.

As part of the plea bargain, other unrelated charges, including burglary, theft, battery and armed robbery were dismissed. Cook will be sentenced in March 2017.

Jackson County (WQOW) - Homicide investigators said the Black River Falls woman, who was murdered earlier this week, was stabbed multiple times.

Jacinda Muir's body was found last Sunday in a wooded area next to a Black River Falls dog park. Friday, John Cook was charged with first degree murder. According to the criminal complaint, Cook admitted that he stole some meth from her, and that they got into an argument. He also said that due to the effects of meth, he felt like everyone was out to get him.

Investigators said Cook admitted to stabbing Muir with a military-style knife about 10 inches long. According to the coroner, Muir was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso. Cook's bond was set Friday at $1 million. He will return to court in June.