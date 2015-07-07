Air quality improved across Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The air quality was a big concern Monday evening and night across the Chippewa Valley due to all the smoke from Canadian wildfires. But the majority of the smoke has moved out and much cleaner air has moved in.

According to the website AirNow which monitors air quality across the country, Eau Claire and all of the Chippewa Valley now has GOOD quality air. As of 2 pm Tuesday July 7 the AQI, or Air Quality Index in Eau Claire was 23 out of 500 (Good being any number from 0 to 50). Yesterday evening it was 125 out of 500, which is considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

Here is the advisory sent out by the National Weather Service regarding the Air Quality in Wisconsin today...

...SPECIAL AIR QUALITY NOTICE FOR PARTS OF WISCONSIN... THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES HAS ISSUED A SPECIAL AIR QUALITY NOTICE FOR PARTS OF WISCONSIN. THE WILDFIRE SMOKE THAT HAS BEEN OVER WISCONSIN FOR SEVERAL DAYS IS NOW BEING BROUGHT DOWN TO THE SURFACE. A COLD FRONT HAS PASSED THROUGH THE STATE DURING THE LATE NIGHT HOURS OF MONDAY INTO TUESDAY MORNING. TYPICALLY...THE AIR BEHIND A COLD FRONT IS DESCENDING THROUGH THE ATMOSPHERE. THIS DESCENDING MOTION IS WHAT IS BRINGING THE WILDFIRE SMOKE TO GROUND LEVEL. THE PM2.5 AIR QUALITY HAS REACHED THE UNHEALTHY LEVEL FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (ORANGE CATEGORY) AT SEVERAL MONITORING SITES ACROSS NORTHERN AND WEST-CENTRAL WISCONSIN. THE SENSITIVE GROUPS CATEGORY INCLUDES CHILDREN...ELDERLY PEOPLE...INDIVIDUALS WITH RESPIRATORY AND CARDIAC PROBLEMS...OR ANYONE ENGAGED IN STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES FOR A PROLONGED PERIOD OF TIME. THE WIDTH AND DENSITY OF THE SMOKE PLUME WILL VARY AT ANY GIVEN LOCATION. THE FORECAST IS FOR THE SMOKE TO MOVE SOUTHEASTWARD ACROSS THE STATE THIS MORNING. FOR CURRENT INFORMATION ON AIR QUALITY READINGS PLEASE CALL THE DAILY AIR HOTLINE AT 1-866-DAILYAIR...1-866-324-5924.

You can track the air quality for your self at the AirNow website HERE.