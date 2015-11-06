New Information: USPS denies ZIP Code request for Lake Hallie

Lake Hallie (WQOW)- An effort by village officials to get Lake Hallie a unique spot on the map has been put to rest after the United States Post Office denied their request for a specific ZIP Code.

The Village of Lake Hallie Municipal Board filed a formal request with the USPS last November requesting the village had a ZIP Code separate from Chippewa Falls. Village officials said some residents have had mail go to the wrong address in Chippewa Falls, and said the board has also lost state revenue checks because they were sent to Chippewa Falls instead

On December 14 the USPS denied the board's request, and said they had until January 3 to appeal, an effort the board has decided not to pursue. The USPS did, however, authorize the city name to be changed from 'Chippewa Falls' to 'Lake Hallie' for those applicable. This means all businesses and residents of Lake Hallie are encouraged to start listing their address as Lake Hallie.

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - There are many people who identify as Lake Hallie residents by heart, but are Chippewa Falls residents by their address. Now Lake Hallie officials are pushing to get their village to match their mailing address.

The Lake Hallie Village Board has drafted a proposal explaining why Lake Hallie should have it's own ZIP code. The board said there has been confusion, like people going to Chippewa Falls courts by mistake, and Charter Communications sending Lake Hallie's bills to the wrong city.

"There have also been cases where we have lost state revenue because the checks have gone to Chippewa because of the Chippewa Falls address on the piece of property," Gary Spilde, with the village's board of trustees, said. "And we're trying to correct that."

The board hopes to have the proposal sent out by the end of the year. Once it's finished that proposal will go to the post office, who will make the final decision. They said if the proposal is approved, the only change Lake Hallie residents would see is a new ZIP code next to their current address.

Officials do not foresee any problems, like losing mail during the transition.