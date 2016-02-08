Man involved in Eau Claire sex sting receives jail time

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Jail time was ordered on Thursday for one of eight men arrested in a sex sting conducted by local law enforcement.

Michael Lancette, from Barron, was accused of arranging to meet a 15-year-old girl, that he met online, for sex. The girl was actually an undercover Eau Claire police officer. On Thursday in an Eau Claire County courtroom, Lancette received one year in jail and was ordered not to touch a computer ever again and must register as a sex offender.

Posted on February 8, 2016:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eight of the nine men arrested by area law enforcement for trying to meet an underage child for sex were in court on Thursday.

The men range in age from 19 to 68. All eight were charged with child enticement, using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, and child sexual assault.

They were caught by undercover officers posing as children, or as an adult offering to traffic a child for sex.

Charges have not been filed yet against a ninth suspect who was arrested.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One of the men arrested in the Eau Claire County Internet sex sting last week was involved in a similar sting three weeks ago in Marathon County.

Less than a month ago, Griffin Waldinger, 29, responded to Marathon County investigators posing as young girls in Internet chats, and made plans to meet them. Waldinger was charged with child enticement.

Waldinger is currently being held in the Eau Claire County Jail and will appear in court on Thursday.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Last week local law enforcement agencies teamed up to do an undercover sting, targeting sexual predators.

Nine men were arrested in Eau Claire, where they were planning to meet an underage child to have sex. Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said a few of the men were already in the system and at least one is a registered sex offender. Officers launched the online sting last week, posing as underage children, or as an adult looking to traffic or sell a child for sex.

Micheal A. Lancette, Cory B. Wilcock, Dale L. Zingshiem, Jacob L. Pfenning-Wendt, Griffin R. Waldinger, Denton W. Jerome, Isaiah J. Hart, Alan J. Sukowatey and Matthew P. Burgess were all arrested as a result of the sting.

Cramer said as law enforcement it is their duty to protect the children of the community, so stings are a high priority. He urges parents to constantly monitor their children's cell phone and other Internet use because it's far too easy to become a victim.

"For us, the cost of an operation like this is, for us, is a valuable tool to protect the children," Cramer said. "What is the cost for rehabilitation for the kids going through a traumatic situation like this? Or if they were to have snatched one of these kids and did something else?"

Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department was just one agency involved in the two-day sting. The Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Altoona police departments were also involved, and so was the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Cramer said those partnerships are critical because not one department can afford to fund these types of operations on a regular basis, alone.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Last week,several agencies conducted an undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of eight individuals involved in the sexual exploitation of children in the Chippewa Valley.

Investigators posted online advertisements for underage children either looking for sex or as an adult looking to traffic or sell a child for sex. They received several responses by email, text and telephone communication from the suspects. Undercover officers met with the suspects and took eight of them into custody.

Micheal A. Lancette, Cory B. Wilcock, Dale L. Zingshiem, Jacob L. Pfenning-Wendt, Griffin R. Waldinger, Denton W. Jerome, Isaiah J. Hart and Matthew P. Burgess were all arrested as a result of the sting.

Members of the Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, Altoona Police Department, Chippewa Falls Police Department, Menomonie Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice assisted in the investigation.

"We put a priority on protecting everyone in our community," Eau Claire Police Deputy Chief Matt Rokus said. "We will never relent in our efforts to seek out those who threaten to victimize our community's children."