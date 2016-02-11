Menomonie hunter settles with Pepin man after 2014 assault

UPDATE:

Pepin County (WQOW) - A Menomonie hunter has settled his lawsuit against a man who attacked him when he wandered onto private property.

You may remember the case from 2014. Sao Vang, who was 64 at the time, was hunting in Pepin County when he said Kevin Elberg repeatedly hit and kicked him for trespassing. Vang claims he wandered onto Elberg's land by mistake. Vang was severely injured, and suffered a lacerated liver.

Elberg got 10 days in jail for misdemeanor battery.

Vang then sued him for assault, battery, false imprisonment and negligence. Vang was seeking punitive damages and money for his injuries.

Monday, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, after both sides said they had reached a settlement. Terms are not available. News 18 reached out to lawyers for both sides, but have not heard back.

Posted Feb 2016

Durand (WQOW) - A Menomonie hunter, who was severely beaten and hospitalized after wandering onto private land, is now suing the man who assaulted him.

Sao Vang, 64, filed the lawsuit in Pepin County last week against Kevin Elberg of Pepin. Elberg accepted a plea agreement last year and was sentenced to 10 days in jail and two years probation for misdemeanor battery. He had originally faced felony charges, but those were reduced in the plea deal.

Vang claims he was hunting on land he believed to be public property in 2014 when he was attacked by Elberg. The lawsuit also names Renee Elberg, claiming she injured Vang when she placed him in a truck after the beating.

The lawsuit seeks money for Vang's injuries, plus punitive damages, but no dollar amount was listed in the complaint.