Man sentenced for Eau Claire County chase incident with state troopers

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A man who was held at gunpoint by an area resident after a chase with state troopers is going to prison for eight years.

On December 30, Terrance Wadley, from Minnesota, has been sentenced for the incident in April 2016.

A trooper had pulled Wadley over for speeding along I-94. But, he ran from his car, then stole a car, then crashed it in Fall Creek. A resident who lives there held Wadley at gunpoint until officers arrived to arrest him. Wadley was convicted of possessing cocaine and a firearm, and car theft.

Posted May 4, 2016:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - We now know the name of the man involved in Tuesday's chase then crash in Eau Claire County.

State Patrol identified the suspect as Terrance Lamarr Wadley of Mankato, Minnesota. According to an Eau Claire County Jail officer, Wadley is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

It happened Tuesday morning, State Patrol pulled Wadley over for speeding and after making initial contact he ran off. Wadley then stole a car and crashed in Fall Creek.

The homeowner where the crash happened held Wadley at gunpoint until officers could arrest him. Wadley was arrested for speeding, fleeing and auto theft. State Patrol said he also faces charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver after cocaine and marijuana, cash and digital scales were found in his car.

--------------------------------------------------

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A Wisconsin State Patrol stop for speeding on the interstate led to a pursuit through Eau Claire County, first on foot then chasing a stolen car. It ends with a crash, a resident with a rifle and an arrest.

It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. State Patrol told News 18 a trooper pulled over a Minnesota man for speeding. After making initial contact, the suspect ran off. Twenty minutes later, State Patrol was told the suspect was in the custody of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department, but a lot went down in that 20 minute window.

According to State Patrol, the suspect stole a car, crashed it on a curve along County Highway J, where the homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint until officers could arrest him.

Josh Maas, the homeowner where the crash occurred gave News 18 his first-hand account of events. He said he was getting out of bed when he heard a big bang. Originally he thought a tree fell on his shed but he knew that wasn't the case when he say a police car speed past. "Then I see this guy crawling up out of the ditch, running towards the house," Maas said. "I'm yelling out the window, telling him to get down, stop and whatever he's doing. I grab a gun and meet him at the door, stick a rifle in his face and he gets down to the ground." Maas held him there until officers arrested him.

State Patrol said the suspect had minor injuries from the crash and is currently being held in the Eau Claire County Jail. He was arrested for Speeding, Fleeing and Auto Theft. State Patrol also said he faces charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver after they found cocaine, marijuana, cash and digital scales in his car. The suspect's identity has not been released.

After the incident, News 18 caught up with the man who's vehicle was stolen. Tom Mathwig said a neighbor alerted him to the theft after he thought it was unusual to see Mathwig's car go by at that time of day. Mathwig said officers told him his car was totaled in the crash. Mathwig also told News 18 he wished the suspect had stolen his old pick-up truck instead.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Traffic stop for speeding turned into a foot chase early Tuesday morning on I-94, between Brackett and Foster.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop for speeding in Eau Claire County. After the initial contact the subject pushed the Trooper and fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit the Trooper returned to his squad and called for assistance. Several officers including a K9 responded to the scene. State Patrol Eau Claire was notified that the subject was in custody. He had stolen a vehicle from a nearby residence and crashed soon after.

The subject was held at gunpoint by the property owner where he had crashed until the ECSO arrived on scene. A search of the stopped vehicle found cocaine, marijuana, cash and digital scales. The subject is being charged with speeding, fleeing, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and auto theft.

The investigation is ongoing at this point.

(WQOW) - State Patrol said a man is in jail after fleeing from officers and stealing a vehicle.



It happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday on I-94 in Eau Claire County between Brackett and Foster.



Troopers say a man was stopped for speeding when he fled on foot into the woods. He made his way to a home where he stole a vehicle and crashed it shortly after. He was arrested by the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department. No one was hurt. The case is still under investigation.



We'll continue to follow this story throughout the day.