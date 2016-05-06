Update: Eau Claire City Council approves transit center location

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The wheels keep turning on plans for a new bus transfer center, and on Tuesday Eau Claire City Council hit the gas pedal.

City council members agreed to move forward with a chosen location for a new downtown transit center. Tuesday's approval means the city will be entering exclusive negotiations to develop the empty lot right next to the Schlegelmich House. The city will be working with Gorman and Company based in La Crosse to start conceptualizing designs.

City staff said they hope to include a mixed-use facility with affordable apartments or condos, with commercial space and a transit center on the first level. Staff also hope to include accessibility to other modes of transportation, such as taxi's or inner-city connection buses.

The exclusive negotiations span until the end of 2017.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The city is looking at the empty lot right next to the Schlegelmilch House.

Tom Wagener, the manager for Eau Claire Transit, said the new location would be replace the current downtown transfer center that was built just across Farwell more than 30 years ago as a temporary site.

On Tuesday, the city council will be voting on entering exclusive negotiations with developers to start designing the project.

"Its location would mean that there wouldn't be any variations needed for the current schedule. So, there wouldn't have to be any adjustments made to schedules, everything could stay the same in that regard too, so,” Wagener said.

In the potential contract with the developer, plans call for a mixed use transit and housing development, designed to offer more than 60 housing units. City staff said they also want to make the new transfer center multi-modal, meaning it would be accessible to taxi's or inner-city connections, like Jefferson Lines. Tuesday's vote will be the first step in getting the project moving.

Wagener has previously said it could cost up to $3 million to build at that site. The hope is that federal funding will cover a majority of that cost.

Posted on 10/5/2016:

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Eau Claire Transit has too many wheels and not enough room to pick up passengers, and now the city is working on a new spot to hop on board.

Eau Claire City Council approved the transfer center back in May, narrowing the locations down to two that are favored. Those locations are the city owned parking lot behind the Schlegelmilch House, and the parking lot just across Barstow Street from Phoenix Park, behind the Galloway Grill. Eau Claire Transit said the city is working with developers to find out who would be interested in building the center and what they have to offer. No designs are set in stone, but transit staff said they are considering incorporating a few new things at the center, like creating a mixed-use facility that could include something like apartments or a restaurant, and making is accessible to other types of transportation like a railway or Jefferson Lines.

"There's a lot of talk about millennials and their changing habits, especially when it comes to transportation. Not all of them are buying cars. There's a higher percentage of millennials that don't buy cars, they want alternative transportation and so having a connection with rail, with major metropolitan areas will make your community that more attractive, to attract workers," said Eau Claire Transit Manager Tom Wagener.

Eau Claire Transit said they will start the next phase of the project as soon at the city completes the developer studies, which is expected to happen this fall.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The wheels on the Eau Claire buses could have a new place to stop before rolling all through the town and the city talks about a new transfer center.

On Monday there will be a public hearing at city hall where Eau Claire Transit will present the results of a study that has looked at nine locations for a new transfer center. The top two locations were selected based on things like size and accessibility, on is in the city owned lot behind the Schlegelmilch House, the other is just across Barstow Street from Phoenix Park. Transit officials said they will be on board with whichever space the city chooses because the current transfer site is badly in need of an upgrade.

Eau Claire Transit Manager, Tom Wagener told News 18, "We've outgrown our current transfer center. The nature of the building was meant to be temporary back in 1985 when it was built. When I first started here in 1997 we were talking about building a transfer center. Now it's time to stop talking about it and start making sure we move forward in it."

The public hearing will be held Monday night before city council is scheduled to vote on Tuesday. Because all the locations have a different price tag, funding for the project will be determined once the site is chosen. If all goes as planned, transit officials hope to start construction on the project sometime in late 2017.