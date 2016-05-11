Man accused of trying to kill grandmother over $20 sentenced to prison time

Burnett County (WQOW) -- The Burnett County man accused of trying to kill his grandmother over $20 will serve time behind bars.



Jacob Widmyer, from Webster, was sentenced to seven years in prison.



According to court documents, police were called to the 65-year old woman's home late one night in April. She told detectives that Widmyer woke her up and asked for $20. When she refused, she said her grandson punched her repeatedly in the face, choked her to near-unconsciousness three times, and pulled out handfuls of her hair.

The woman's eye sockets were shattered, and she suffered a broken nose and numerous cuts and bruises. A swat team forced its way into the house and arrested Widmyer.



A judge also ordered that Widmyer undergo a mental health evaluation.