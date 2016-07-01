LATEST: Eau Claire investigators unable to determine cause of fatal crash involving mom, daughter

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Detectives have closed their investigation into a crash that claimed the lives of an Eau Claire woman and her young daughter.

Shania Felton, and three-year-old Taylor Thompson, died in the crash in July 2016. Felton's car made an abrupt turn off of Highway 85 and sank in a pond. Despite rescuers efforts, Felton and her daughter drowned.

Eau Claire County Sheriff's investigators told News 18 they have been unable to determine what caused her car to leave the road. They said it was most likely a driver issue, but they could not pin-point it.

They said there was nothing to indicate alcohol or drug use, health problems, suicide or mechanical causes. Eau Claire County Sheriff's Detective Brian Trowbridge said it is very frustrating to not be able to give Felton's family a better answer about what happened that day.

Posted on July 19, 2016:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Funeral services will be this Friday for the young Eau Claire woman and her daughter who died after their car went into a pond near Eau Claire.

Services for 20-year-old Shania Felton, and 3-year-old Taylor Thompson will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Jacob's Well Church in Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be Thursday evening and Friday morning at the church. Preliminary reports indicate Felton was on her way to her parents home in Rock Falls when her car made an abrupt turn off of Highway 85, crossed the other lane of traffic, and sank in a pond. The crash happened Friday afternoon. The toddler died that day, and Felton was pronounced dead on Saturday.



The Eau Claire County Sheriffs Department is still working to determine the cause of the crash. The Eau Claire County medical examiner's office has ruled their deaths accidental drownings.

Previous Stories:

Eau Claire County (WQOW)--The Eau Claire Sheriff's Office has identified the two people killed in Friday's crash on Highway 85 in Eau Claire County as 20-year-old Shania Felton and her 3-year-old daughter Taylor Thompson.



Both were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire where they were later pronounced dead.



The crash investigation is ongoing.

Eau Claire County (WQOW)-- The Eau Claire County Medical Examiner Chris Kruse told News 18 that two people are dead, including a child, following Friday's crash into a body water off of Highway 85.



The Medical Examiner told News 18 a three and a half year old and a person about 20 years old were killed in the crash.



The car traveling southbound on Highway 85 left the roadway and entered the water Friday afternoon. The car was pulled from the water about two hours later.



Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- Crews have pulled a car from the water after it went off the road near Highway 85 in Eau Claire County.



It happened around 4:45 Friday afternoon. Officials on scene said the car was traveling southbound on Highway 85 when it left the roadway and entered the water. Crews were on scene just minutes after receiving the call, but were not able to pull anybody out right away. The car was pulled from the water about two hours later.



News 18 spoke with Wally Lenzner who witnessed the crash. He tried to jump into the water to help, but was not able to.



"I thought maybe if it was only 10 feet deep I'd be able to help him, but it has to be 18 to 20 feet deep wherever the vehicle was," Lenzner said. "It flew over the top of the embankment and went into the water. There were a lot of bubbles there when I first got there but I don't know if there was nothing I could do. I can't get that deep and its awfully cold on the bottom."



Crews spent Friday night reconstructing the scene to get an idea of what happened. They are not releasing information on how many people were in the car until next of kin is notified.



Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Township Fire is on the scene of a vehicle into water along Highway 85 in Eau Claire.

News 18 has a reporter on scene. He said he spoke with an eyewitness to the crash. The eyewitness told our reporter he saw a car go down an embankment. He followed the car's path and saw it in a body of water. That's when he jumped in to help but was unable to get to the vehicle.

Our reporter on scene says the road is still open but officials are directing traffic through the scene.

