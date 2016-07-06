Adopt-A-Pet: Hulk

Meet our Pet of the Day: Hulk!
Hulk is a male. He's a big guy, and can be a bit intimidating. He's an American Pit Bull mix. He'd be best in a home without cats, but he's fine with other dogs.
He likes to be outside. He likes to roll in the grass, and he really likes to get his belly rubbed. He's four years old so he's not very old. And he really is a good boy.
