One-of-a-kind car built in Eau Claire wins international award

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A unique car built in Eau Claire has won international acclaim.

Mike and Pat Markin and their team spent six years building a 1938 Graham, known as "The Shark". Since completing the car in early 2016, it has traveled the globe, raking in a lot of honors, including being named to the prestigious "Great Eight in Detroit".

Last weekend, the Markin's added another honor to their resume: "Grand Champion of the International Show Car Competition". The pair also took home top honors in Rod category; one of five different categories for the competing vehicles. The winners of the International Show Car Association (ISCA) are chosen after more than 30 ISCA sanctioned car shows across the U.S. and parts of Canada.

Posted July 8, 2016:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It is a project six years in the making. Mike Markin and nearly a dozen others had a vision to build an award-winning car out of a rusty frame.

"With our first success we were ten feet off the ground, and we still have not come down," Markin said. "All of the talent that worked with us on the car, made it all worth while. We are just having a ball with it."

Markin told News 18 they started working on the car in 2010, and finished it earlier this year in time for the Detroit Autorama. So, for six years, they rebuilt the car, a 1938 Graham, with nearly all parts customized.

"This is the only Graham Coupe in the world right now," Markin said. "Absolutely every piece of this car has been modified or made just for this car except two pieces and that is the glass in the headlights."



The car has gained national recognition, being named one of the top cars in the nation at the Great Eight Show in Detroit, a Legend's Cup finalist in Chicago and a gold medal in Cleveland.

"I am excited lets put it that way," Markin said. "Surprised? Well you are always surprised when you win.



The project changed the car from a four-door vehicle to one with two doors and created an extended family in the process.

"I am really proud of this car and all of the people who helped build it," said Markin.



