Eau Claire crews expected to finish sewage pipe repairs by Friday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You'll soon start to see a lot less orange around Phoenix Park.

Jeff Pippenger, the Community Services Director for the City of Eau Claire, said a broken sewage pipe under the Eau Claire River is expected to be repaired and up and running as early as Friday. The project began earlier this week to replace the broken pipe that was discovered in July 2016. Pippenger believes it had been spilling sewage into the river for almost a year. Now, Pippenger said the new pipe will be inspected on a monthly basis instead of once or twice per year, which is what's required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

"We have a very proactive maintenance program in the city, and we are concerned about the environment,” Pippenger said. “We live here. Our families live here, friends, and we want to make sure that we preserve the environment so there's no damage to anybody or any threats. "

The city said trails leading into Phoenix Park that have been blocked off since the broken pipe was discovered are expect to be open on Friday.

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A popular place for tubers to take a plunge was closed earlier this summer when a sewage pipe broke in the Eau Claire River. Now the city has finally uncovered what happened underwater.

"We knew it was running correctly on August 5, 2015, came back on July 27, 2016 and it wasn't, so what happened between that time that could have caused the catastrophic breaking of the pipes," said Eau Claire Utilities Administrator Jeff Pippenger.

On September 7, 2015 a construction barge working on the confluence project broke loose and floated down-river. Following an investigation, city officials are saying this barge is to blame for the broken pipe.

"The spuds that are designed to hold the barge in place basically were dragging down river when it came loose of it's moorings," Pippenger said.

That means, for nearly a year the broken pipe spilled sewage in to the river at a rate of about 300,000 gallons per day. However, after the broken pipe was discovered, tests by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department did not find dangerous levels of bacteria in the water. The city did close the tube launch for extra precautions.

"The river, which is discharging every single day on average about 8 billion gallons per day going down the river, so 300,000 gallons isn't that much compared to what's normally coming down the river," Pippenger said.

According to investigators, the pipe is past the point of repair and engineers are still working on how it will be replaced, and how much it's going to cost. The city said they hope to have a plan in place sometime next week, and then start the process as soon as possible. The city said the goal is to have the pipe fixed by winter.

After the discovery the pipe was re-routed with a bypass and is no longer leaking. The city is working with the insurance companies of everyone involved to determine who will be responsible for paying the repair costs.

The city has made the full engineer report available.

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The results are in, and the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers are back open for floating, but if you're wanting to plunge from Phoenix Park an alternative route is advised.

Following Wednesday's sewage line break, water samples taken Thursday at Hobbs Landing and underneath the Grand Avenue foot bridge came back clean, but the sample collected at the Phoenix Park tube launch did not. The city said that area is going to remain closed, at least until Saturday morning when the next round of sample results will be in.

The health department said the tube launch tested positive for unsafe bacteria levels likely because of recent rain, and has nothing to do with the busted pipe.

"This is a phenomenon we see very commonly at Half Moon Lake where, if we see a lot of birds and frankly, a lot of bird feces, once it rains it pulls a lot of that bacteria in to the water. So when we take samples during rain events, it's not uncommon for us to see them very high, and then normally in about 18 to 24 hours it kind of works its way through the system and then it's cleared up again," said Shane Sanderson, the Environmental Health Director for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

On Friday morning divers went down to investigate what caused the sewage pipe to break earlier this week. The city said once they get that information back they can plan for repairs, which they hope to start sometime this fall. Until then a bypass will be in place to stop the leak, and the sidewalks nearby will remain closed.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire held a news conference at Phoenix Park Thursday afternoon to update everyone on the current situation with the sewer pipe leak.

The city said repairs on the broken sewage pipe will not be made immediately, so in the mean time the city has re-routed the sewage line for a temporary fix by installing a bypass near Barstow Street and Riverfront Terrace. Sewage is no longer leaking in to the river.

On Wednesday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department tested the bacteria level in the water at Phoenix Park, Grand Ave Bridge and Hobbs boat landing and no elevated levels of bacteria were found. They tested the water again on Thursday at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m but won't receive the results for 18 hours. The rivers will remain closed until those results are received as a precautionary measure.

"We have millions of gallons passing any point, especially on the Chippewa River, per second. So we expect tremendous dilution, and I think those samples confirm that. We're going to rely on those samples to really help us build a body of evidence to say we're certain that this is safe," said Shane Sanderson, the Environmental Health Director for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

The city does not know when the leak started but said, during a routine test on Monday at the Phoenix Park tube launch, they found no sign of sewage bacteria.

"We don't even know if the leak started [Wednesday] but presumably it wasn't impacting the water quality of the places where people launch their tubes and float in," Sanderson said.

The city will be sending down divers in the near future and hopes they swim back with some answers. Until then, when the pipe repair will begin is still up in the air.

The cause of the damage is still under investigation and the city hopes to re-open the river by the weekend.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire is advising people to not enter the Chippewa and Eau Claire Rivers due to a damaged underwater sewer line located in the Eau Claire River near Phoenix Park.

We're told 300,000 gallons of sewage run through the pipe each day.

City crews don't know when the pipe broke, but it could have been leaking for awhile. They are putting up signs at Phoenix Park, Owen Park and Hobbs Landing advising people to stay out of the water.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is testing the water to see if its safe, and those results won't be known till later Thursday. We were also told the risks won't be known until they can determine the concentration levels of what is being leaked. They did say the greatest health risk comes from ingesting the water.

City crews say there are still a lot of unknowns, but for now the city's first priority is protecting the public.

The utilities department told us there are two pipes running under the river and both were constructed in 1939. They don't know what caused the break, but are sending divers down Thursday to investigate.

The city anticipates that the sewage leak will be taken care of by Thursday, July 28 and the repairs will be completed at a later date, said the release.