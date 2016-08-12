Clint Berge joined Eau Claire’s Own News 18 as a news reporter in May 2016. Clint is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay where he majored in Communication with a minor in Political Science. While in college he was the Sports Director and General Manager for UWGB’s on-campus radio station WGBX, and a production assistant for NBC-26. Upon graduation, Clint was hired by our sister station WBAY in Green Bay as an editor/producer for a variety of newscasts.

Clint was born and raised in Bloomer, and has enjoyed being back in the area with his wife Paige. The two of them reside in the Town of LaFayette, near Chippewa Falls. He loves getting to share the stories of people he has known for years, while also meeting new people who live right next door he never got to meet.



Clint has always enjoyed being active in the community through volunteer work. He is an active member of the Bloomer Chamber of Commerce and Bloomer Community Club.

When he is not at work he enjoys spending time with his wife and parents at their cabin in Wascott WI and cheering on the local sports teams including the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and his hometown Bloomer Blackhawks.