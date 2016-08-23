Chippewa Falls man charged with injuring baby girl pleads innocent

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man accused of breaking an infant's legs is pleading innocent.

Noah Zwiefelhofer pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of child abuse and neglect. He was arrested in June 2016 after police got a report that a seven-month-old baby girl received significant injuries while in Zwiefelhofer's care. The baby suffered two broken legs and was put in a cast from the neck down. She also had head and chest bruises, and a healing rib fracture.

Zwiefelhofer said he tripped and fell on top of her, but doctors said that would be unlikely to cause her injuries. A four day trial was set on Thursday to begin on May 22, 2017.

