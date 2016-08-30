Jack Hajewski joined WQOW News 18 in March 2016 as the Commercial/News Photojournalist. He graduated from UW-Superior with a degree in Digital Cinema and a minor in Sports Management. There he produced videos for the Athletic Department and University Marketing and Communication Department.

After graduation, he worked as the multimedia assistant for the KBJR Morning Show for three and a half years. After that, he accepted a position at WDIO as a Photographer and Sports Producer for six months.

Jack is excited to be working in Eau Claire which is close to his family in River Falls. When he is not at work, he can be found spending time with his fiancée, working on his film company, golfing, biking, watching Manchester City, the Packers and going to MN United soccer games.