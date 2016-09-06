Menomonie child abuse suspect apprehended in Minnesota

A Menomonie man has been arrested in Minnesota, after failing to make his court appearances in Dunn County.

Ted Lopez was charged in 2016 with repeatedly sexually assaulting a boy starting at age 5, until he turned 9. The boy's mother went to police in July after learning Lopez had been charged with sexually assaulting another young boy. Both alleged assaults happened in Boyceville.

According to court records, Lopez pleaded not guilty to all the charges stemming from both cases. Menomonie police said he was released from jail on a $55,000 cash bond in June 2017. After that, he failed to appear at his scheduled court hearings. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officers with the Menomonie Police Department said after several months, it was determined Lopez was hiding in Staples, MN under the alias Tony Luzon. Lopez was taken into custody and is currently awaiting extradition to Dunn County.

Posted: September 2016

Prosecutors say an area man who was charged this summer with sexually assaulting a young boy had a second victim as well.

Ted Lopez, from Menomonie, was charged Friday with repeatedly sexually assaulting a boy starting at age 5, until he turned 9. Police say the assaults happened between 2010 and 2014 in Boyceville. The boy's mother went to police in July after learning Lopez had been charged with sexually assaulting another young boy.

In that case a boy told police he was 6 and 7 years old when he was repeatedly assaulted by Lopez. Those assaults also allegedly happened in Boyceville, in 2009 and 2010. Lopez is due in court on September 26th.