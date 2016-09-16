Eau Claire hospital creates lab coat, stethoscope for sculpture, Sasquatch

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A rare sighting could be seen in front of a local hospital on Friday.

Dr. Kyja Stygar, a family physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, made a lab coat to dress up Sasquatch for the hospital's unveiling of its family medicine residency program. On Friday, staff dressed up the 8-foot-2 towering giant. Staff said the big project is being sewn with a bigger purpose.

"He (Sasquatch) reminded us one of the reasons why we're starting the residency program. No one wants to see family physicians in the State of Wisconsin to become rare or extinct or a myth,” said Dr. Terri Nordin, a family physician and the director for Mayo Clinic Family Family Medicine Residency – Eau Claire Program.

Dr. Mark Deyo-Svendsen, who created the head lamp and stethoscope, said the new residency program serves as an important tool for incoming physicians. "Since the focus of our residency program is to train physicians to work in rural areas, that it seemed appropriate that he would be our first resident."

Sculpture Tour Eau Claire said the lab coat will remain on Sasquatch only temporarily since it is not built to withstand the outdoors.