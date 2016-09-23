St. Croix County man pleads guilty to making and selling moonshine

St. Croix County (WQOW) -- A man accused of making moonshine and selling it at a bar, pleaded guilty on Friday.



Roger Larson, from Somerset, was arrested in 2016 for selling moonshine for $20 at a rural Somerset bar. Friday, he pleaded guilty to three charges including making and selling liquor without a permit.



Larson was sentenced to two years of probation and must pay $1,000 in fines. He was also ordered not to possess any equipment to make stills and must maintain absolute sobriety.

Posted: Sept. 23, 2016



St. Croix County (WQOW) -- A western Wisconsin man is accused of using a still to make moonshine, and selling it in mason jars.



Roger Larson II, from Somerset, was arrested earlier this month. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement had received a tip that someone was selling jars of moonshine for $20 at a rural Somerset bar. When they went to speak with Larson, they say he barricaded himself in a shed and could be heard apparently destroying evidence, including a still made out of a beer keg.



They also seized numerous jars filled with suspected moonshine, along with recipes to make it.



They also found a small plot of marijuana growing in his yard. Larson is due in court September 30th.