UPDATE: Plea bargain reached for Eau Claire man accused of possessing child porn

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A plea bargain is reached for an Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography.

Investigators said a search in 2016 of Ryan Polzin's home and computer turned up at least 1,000 images of child erotica and child porn of all ages. In late August, in Eau Claire County Court, the child porn charges were dismissed and Polzin pleaded guilty to four felony counts of intentionally contributing to the delinquency to a minor.

Polzin got two months in jail. He will also be on probation for three years. During that time, he must get a sex offender evaluation and counseling and cannot use or possess devices with internet access.

Posted Sept. 26, 2016:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Charges of possessing child porn have been filed against an Eau Claire man.

Ryan Polzin faces five felonies after a search of his home and his computer earlier this month. Investigators say Polzin told them he used his computer to search for adult pornography, but that he would immediately delete any child porn that came up in his search. Investigators say they found a mix of at least a thousand images of child erotica and child pornography of all ages on his computer. Polzin is due in court in November.