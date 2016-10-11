Eau Claire man sentenced for shooting incident

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An unique sentence is ordered for the man accused of firing a gunshot inside a mobile home following an argument.

Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds has ordered Anthony Westenberg to write a report on what he needs to do to change his life, what he has learned and how he should treat others.

Westenberg was arrested in late September 2016 after getting into an argument with his pregnant girlfriend. Investigators said they were living in a mobile home with no water or electricity. Westenberg said during the argument, he went into the home and punched walls and windows, then fired a gunshot into the floor. No one was hurt.

As part of his sentence Westenberg will spend 15 days in jail and cannot possess weapons or drugs during two years of probation.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is due in court next month on charges stemming from a shooting last month at an Eau Claire mobile home park.

7 misdemeanor charges have now been filed against Anthony Westenberg, including disorderly conduct while using a dangerous weapon, and possessing marijuana. According to the criminal complaint Westenberg and his pregnant girlfriend were living in a Seymour Road mobile home with no water or electricity. Westenberg told police they got into an argument, and he went into the home and was punching walls and windows when he took out his handgun and fired a shot into the floor.

No one was hurt. Police said it turned out the handgun had been reported stolen in North Carolina.