Homeless man sentenced for sexually assaulting intoxicated teenager in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A homeless man, charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Eau Claire last October, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors on Friday.



Brian McClelland, who is 53, pleaded no contest to 4th degree sexual assault, public fornication, and pandering-solicitation.



According to the criminal complaint, the victim was intoxicated after combining vodka and cough medicine and smoking marijuana. Her friends say they later found her on top of McClelland, on a picnic table behind a Gibson Street apartment building. They say both were naked from the waist down.



As part of the plea deal, a felony charge of 2nd degree sexual assault was dropped. McClelland was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation.



Posted: Oct. 14, 2016

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A 52-year old man faces charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year old intoxicated girl in Eau Claire.

Brian McClelland, who is homeless, faces two felonies for the October 2nd incident. A friend of the teen told police the girl had been combining vodka and cough medicine and smoking pot and became very intoxicated. Her friends say they later found her on top of McClelland on a picnic table behind a Gibson Street apartment building.

Both were partially unclothed. Police say McClelland told them he knew the girl was 16, but denied doing anything, even though he admitted her pants were off.