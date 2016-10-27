Haymarket Plaza designs for downtown Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Two designs for the Haymarket Plaza have been shared with the public and now is your chance to choose your favorite.

The City is hosting an open house on Thursday at the Haymarket Landing downtown until 8 p.m.

Option one was unveiled this past June. This plan focuses on a more open concept.

The second option, created by Garret Perry, one of the landscape architects who helped design Phoenix Park and South Barstow Street. This option has more trees and more hard-scalped areas.

Officials are looking for the public's feedback now, even though construction on the plaza isn't scheduled to start until 2018. They say, so far, feedback for both plans has been positive.



"We have a year until we have to start working on the final design, we want to make sure we get this right for the city and for the next 100 years of downtown," city engineer Dave Solberg told News 18. "We're going to do whatever it takes to make sure that this is the smashing success that we think it will be."

If you are unable to attend the open house, but wish to provide feedback for the project, the City welcomes comments and encourages you to share them with an email to: Haymarket_Plaza@eauclairewi.gov