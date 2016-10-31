Man agrees to testify against Chippewa County murder suspects

Chippewa County (WQOW) - One of the men charged in connection to the murder of a man near Chippewa Falls has agreed to testify against other suspects in the case.

That agreement was reached on Tuesday as part of a plea bargain for Gary Larose Jr. He was accused of allowing Jesse Lloyd and Matthew Labrec to stay at his house in the days after the murder, despite knowing that they were suspects.

Lloyd and Labrec are charged in the shooting death of Kenneth Patterson in March.

Patterson's body was found in the yard of a home near Lake Wissota. Investigators allege Lloyd and Labrec intended to rob him during a drug deal.

As part of the plea deal, Larose pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a gun and numerous other charges from un-related cases. Prosecutors agreed not to recommend prison time for him if a pre-sentence investigation doesn't advise it.

Chippewa County (WQOW) - One of the suspects in a rural Chippewa Falls murder was ordered on Monday to stand trial.

A Chippewa County Judge made that ruling after finding it probable that Jesse Lloyd committed a crime. Lloyd, and Matthew Labrec, are charged in the March murder of Kenneth Patterson. His body was found on the lawn of a home near Lake Wissota.

Under questioning from Lloyd's lawyer, an investigator admitted that detectives have still not found the murder weapon, and that Labrec possibly had a motive to kill because Patterson had ripped him off in a drug deal.