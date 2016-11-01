Plea deal reached for Eau Claire caregiver accused of taking pictures of nude patient

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Friday, one of the caregivers accused in a disturbing case at an Eau Claire memory care facility reached a plea bargain with prosecutors.

Meghan Ottum, from Eau Claire, was employed at Azura Memory care. Her co-worker, Katie Mansfield, was accused of taking a picture of an unconscious, nude resident lying on the floor with his genitals stuck under the wheels of a piece of equipment. Ottum was accused of forwarding the picture to other people.

In court on Friday, a felony charge was amended to a misdemeanor, and Ottum pleaded guilty. She was ordered to do community service, write a letter of apology to the victim and not work in health care or home care. That's the same sentence Mansfield received in November 2016.

If Ottum does those things and does not commit any more crimes for the next two years, she is eligible to have her record expunged.

Posted on November 15, 2016:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One of the caregivers accused in a shocking case at an Eau Claire memory care facility has reached a plea bargain with prosecutors.

Katie Mansfield was employed at Azura Memory Care. She was accused of taking a picture of an unconscious, nude resident lying on the floor with his genitals stuck under the wheels of a piece of equipment.

On Tuesday, Mansfield pleaded guilty to a felony. The judge held off on accepting that plea. If Mansfield does community service, gets counseling, sends an apology letter to the victim, does not work in health care, and stays out of trouble for three years, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. Mansfield apologized on Tuesday, and said she will prove to the community who she really is.

Her co-worker, Meghan Ottum, is accused of forwarding the picture to other people. That case is still pending.