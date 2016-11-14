Construction begins on Eau Claire's Confluence Arts Center

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The construction on the Confluence Arts Center in downtown Eau Claire started Monday, as crews began prepping for the building's foundation.

"Proceeding with the work this week is important as it will allow us to get a good start on the building before the ground freezes," said Matt Faulkner, Vice President with Market & Johnson Inc.

According to the press release, the Confluence Arts Center will include a 1,220-seat main theater, classrooms, galleries, offices, rehearsal rooms, a recording studio, and theater production workshop space.

The Confluence Arts Center is scheduled to open mid-year 2018.