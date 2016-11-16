UPDATE: Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer recommended for U.S. Marshal post

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Wisconsin's U.S. Senators came together on a bipartisan effort -- to recommend a promotion for Eau Claire's sheriff.



Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer wants to exchange his badge, for a new one.

Cramer said he is seeking an appointment by President Elect Donald Trump to become U.S. Marshall for the western district of Wisconsin. If appointed he would be responsible for security of the federal courthouse in Madison, serve fugitive warrants, and serve papers for federal court cases.

Cramer, who has been sheriff for twenty years, said this next step has been a goal of his for a long time. He said he's been told to expect it to take a year before a decision is made. If he doesn't get the appointment, Cramer said he intends to run for sheriff again in 2018.