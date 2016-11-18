Eau Claire City Council discusses 'Living Wage Ordinance'

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire City Council took up another discussion on a living wage ordinance on Tuesday.

One proposal that was brought to the table would bump all part-time city employees, who work at least 20 hours per week for at least three months out of the year, to a starting wage of $12.27. As it stands, it would not cover contracted employees or those who aid in financial projects. The city said this framework would affect about 55 employees and cost about $40,000 to initiate.

Many city council members stated a living ordinance is meant to keep Eau Claire a competitive market and would help retain employees. Council President Kerry Kincaid brought the idea forward and called it a modest proposal.

Tuesday's work session was just a discussion and no formal living wage ordinance has been proposed.

Posted: November 18, 2016

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Just a few months after Eau Claire County passed a living wage ordinance for contracted employees, Eau Claire City Council could be doing the same for the city.

On Tuesday after its meeting, the Eau Claire City Council will discuss implementing a living wage ordinance for the city. It's meant to be an opportunity for the council to figure out if a living wage ordinance is something that could benefit the city, and if so, who would be eligible before city staff dives in to the details.

Next week city council members will go over what it would look like if the city were to mirror the counties rate of $11.68. That will be a starting point to see what direction the council wants to go.

"I think it really revolves around the whole discussion, the whole community conversation about poverty. One of the ways to start addressing issues of poverty is to increase wage rates in Eau Claire and Eau Claire County," said Eau Claire Finance Director Jay Winzenz.

The city said at that rate, it would be mean an additional $200,000-$300,000 would need to be worked in to the budget. If, after Tuesday's discussion the city council wants to move forward with drafting a proposal, the city said the goal would be to have it included in the 2018 budget.

Also on Tuesday the council will look at updating the city's rules on what kind of trees should be planted within new developments, and where they can be planted. It includes adding a $150 fee for new developers so the city can plant required trees. It also requires they be planted in boulevard areas to make new developments more consistent.