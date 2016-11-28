LATEST: Man accused of killing Rusk County deputy faces murder charges

Rusk County (WQOW) - The man accused of killing Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze is now facing 31 charges, including homicide and attempted homicide.

The charges were filed on Friday in Rusk County. Doug Nitek is accused of killing Deputy Dan Glaze on Halloween weekend near Ladysmith. Glaze was found in his car, and investigators told News 18, it appeared he was shot from a distance. Officers also said Nitek shot at them when they arrived at his home to arrest him.

In the criminal complaint it's revealed that Deputy Glaze had contact with Nitek just days before he was shot and killed. The complaint says that Deputy Glaze told a DNR warden that he'd spoken to Nitek on October 25 and Nitek told Glaze he was tired of law enforcement and the next time an officer came on his property he would shoot at the officer.

According to the complaint, four days later Glaze was on patrol when he saw a suspicious, red truck in a farm field. Recordings from a dash cam mounted on Glaze's squad car show the truck accelerated then made an abrupt stop in front of Glaze's squad car. Court documents then state that the dash cam video shows six shots hitting the squad car, the second shot pierced the windshield, killing Deputy Glaze. According to the Ramsey County Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office, Deputy Glaze died from a gunshot wound to his left eye.

Several law enforcement agencies attempted to retrieve Deputy Glaze's body from his squad, but the complaint says shots were fired at officers as they approached the area. An armored vehicle from Barron County was brought in to remove Deputy Glaze's body from the scene.

Eventually Nitek, who had holed up in a nearby trailer where his red truck was found, was arrested by the SWAT team. During that process the criminal complaint says Nitek fired additional shots at law enforcement.

Nitek's initial appearance in court has been set for February 7.

Tune in to News 18 at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. for the latest details.

Posted on December 15, 2106:

Tuesday marks the one month anniversary of the shooting death of a Rusk County sheriffs deputy and still no charges have been filed in the case.

News 18 talked with sheriffs officials to find out why, and also learned some new information about the suspect.

It was Halloween weekend when Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze was shot to death while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle south of Ladysmith.

After a search and a standoff, which included deputies being fired on, Doug Nitek was taken into custody.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. Sheriff Ron Cramer told News 18 while the lion's share of reports have been completed, they are still doing follow-up interviews. He says the trajectory of bullets has to be determined. And because Deputy Glaze was shot from a distance, they are using aerial photos to make sure their information is accurate. Cramer says they are also trying to track Nitek's movements before the shooting, to determine what led up to it.

Nitek had a long history of run-ins with the law, but Cramer would not say if Deputy Glaze had previous contacts with him. Cramer says two of his investigators, and two from Chippewa County, are working the case full-time, along with a forensics lab technician, and reconstruction experts from the State Patrol. Cramer says it's not unusual for an investigation to take this long, and says he has no idea when it will be done. He also says there's no rush, since Nitek is being held for violating probation from a repeat drunk driving conviction.

Nitek remains in the Barron County jail. Jail Administrator Tim Evenson said Nitek is classified as a maximum security inmate, based on his criminal history, his past behavior in custody, and the significant violence surrounding the current case. He is not allowed to have any contact with other inmates.

But Nitek won't be there much longer. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections revoked his probation Monday, which means he will go to prison on that drunk driving case. Evenson says the length of that sentence has not been determined.

He says Nitek will probably be taken to prison within a week or two.

We also know an assistant attorney general is handling prosecution of the case, in part because the Rusk County DA lost his re-election bid and a new DA will take over in January.