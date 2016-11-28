Lights purchased for Phoenix Bridge lighting project

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The city of Eau Claire is gearing up to flip the light switch as an effort to brighten up downtown continues to gain power.

The lights that will illuminate the Phoenix Park bridge have been ordered and are on their way. The project is called Light it Up Eau Claire, and organizers said their fundraising efforts have now surpassed the $200,000. Those efforts are not over yet, though, as they still need about $45,000 to light up the bridge. Organizers said that is just the beginning of how far these lights could shine.

"There are other bridges, now all the new renovated bridges downtown have the conduit placed for doing this in the future, plus there's talk of coordinating our lighting project with the Confluence Project, which will have exterior lighting on it as well. SO in theory a number of bridges, plus the Confluence building itself can all be coordinated to have the same lighting theme," said Jerry Kuehl with the Bridge Lighting Steering Committee.

Organizers hope to start installing the lights on the bridge some time in June, and have the lights approved by the city and ready to shine by the end of July. That's also when organizers hope to have the rest of the funds raised, but said they do have a back up plan so the lights will be installed regardless. The group would eventually like to have the option to choreograph the lights to music.

Light it Up Eau Claire also allows for community members to "buy" a light on the bridge. By doing so, a dedication and picture will be attributed to a light on the group's website. Organizers said about 30 of those lights have already been purchased. Donations and light purchases can be made on the fundraising website.

Eau Claire (WQOW)- An effort to shine new light on Phoenix Park has hit a road block.

The new lights on Phoenix Bridge were originally planned to be up and running in time for the holidays, but now the big reveal has been pushed back. Organizers said Monday they hope to have them up by next spring. Right now, the project has raised about $190,000 out of the $300,000 goal.

New fundraising campaigns are in the works, including one that allows people in the community to buy their own individual light. Organizers said it's modeled after the Bay Bridge in San Francisco.

"On their website you can actually go and click on a light, and then a picture will come up and will show who owns the light. We plan to do the same with this bridge. We'll set it all up, so on the bridge itself it won't say but on the website it'll say. Then we'll ask folks to upload a photo or something so if you wanted buy a light as a memorial to somebody or just acknowledgment to a friend or a family member, or an entire family,you can do so," said Jerry Kuehl with the Bridge Lighting Steering Committee.

Organizers said there will be a booth set up at the Let it Glow celebration Friday to kick off the new campaign, which will run until all the lights are purchased. Donations can also be made on the bridge fundraising website.