LATEST: Plea deal reached for substitute teacher accused of watching porn

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A substitute teacher accused of viewing porn during class will surrender his teaching license as part of a plea deal reached on Wednesday in Chippewa County court.

Merlin Kardin, who is 71, entered an Alford plea on Wednesday, which allows him to maintain his innocence but concede that there is enough evidence to convict him.

Kardin was ordered to get counseling for porn addiction and a sex offender risk assessment. It was in October 2016 that a Chippewa Falls senior high student said she saw Kardin viewing pornographic images on two different days.

The judge found that while Kardin's conduct was outrageously reckless, he never intentionally tried to show the images to students.

Posted on November 29, 2016:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A substitute teacher accused of viewing pornography in class was charged in Chippewa Falls Tuesday.

Merlin Kardin, a former Eau Claire teacher, is facing two felonies of Exposing a Child to Harmful Material.

According to the criminal complaint, a student who had Kardin for multiple classes in mid-October reported to seeing pornographic images on his computer during class. That student claims she first saw graphic images of naked men and women on his computer on October 18th and again on another day in a different class. The principal, along with a Chippewa Falls Police Department Officer, confronted Kardin and had him open his internet tabs in class.

There they said they saw an image of a woman breastfeeding an infant on his Facebook page from the group "Science Porn". Kardin claimed he had never seen it before.

Kardin is scheduled to be back in court January 18 at 10 a.m..