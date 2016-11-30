UPDATE: Man charged in five Eau Claire, Fall Creek church burglaries

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Investigators have identified the man suspected of burglarizing five area churches.

Charges were filed this week against Timothy McClarron. He is accused of breaking into four Eau Claire churches and one in Fall Creek in November 2016. A small amount of cash and some gas gift cards were taken.

Police said they matched surveillance video from one of the churches with gas station video of a man using one of the gift cards at a gas pump. The license plate number on the car led them to McClarron's name.

At this point, police said he has not been located.

Posted on November 30, 2016:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police are asking for the public's help after a rash of church burglaries over the weekend.

Wednesday morning, Eau Claire police released these photos of the suspect. They were taken at one of the five churches burglarized over the Thanksgiving weekend. Four of those churches were in the city of Eau Claire, a fifth was in the Fall Creek area.

News 18 spoke with Hope United Methodist Church in Eau Claire. Reverend Robb McClintock said nothing was taken from his church, but a window and several doors and cabinets were broken or damaged. He said the church will have to foot the costs for the repairs.

"We are praying for him and the circumstances that he is in that would cause him to make this very bad decision," Reverend McClintock said. "We do expect him to be held accountable for his decisions and for justice to be done."

This is the list of churches that were burglarized over the weekend:

Hope United Methodist Church - Golf Road, Eau Claire

Messiah Lutheran Church - N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire

Spirit Lutheran Church - Main Street, Eau Claire

Concordia Lutheran Church - London Road, Eau Claire

St. James Trinity Lutheran Church - State Street, Fall Creek

Detective Sgt. Mark Pieper tells News 18 petty cash was taken from the other churches, an exact dollar amount isn't known. The suspect or suspects broke into the churches by breaking doors or windows.

If you can identify the suspect, please call Detective Sgt. Mark Pieper at 715-839-6217.