UPDATE: Eau Claire man sentenced in fatal drug overdose in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The man found guilty in the drug overdose death of a Chippewa Falls man will spend four years in prison.



Dustin Leshock, from Eau Claire, pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering safety and delivering drugs in April.



According to police, Leshock provided heroin to Repetto's girlfriend, Allyson Mayer, who then used it with Repetto. Repetto later died following an overdose. Mayer was arrested, but no charges have been filed against her at this point.



In addition to four years in prison, the judge also sentenced Leshock to four years of extended supervision.



Posted on April 9, 2017:



Posted on Dec. 2, 2016:

