LATEST: Man accused in burglary, armed robbery sentenced to jail

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One of two men accused in a burglary and armed robbery in Eau Claire will spend at least six months in jail.

Marcus Wells was sentenced this week for his role in the incident in December of 2016. Police said Wells and another man broke into a home and stole a shotgun and a BB gun. Police said they then used those weapons to rob two juveniles, who arrived at a home on Oxford Avenue to sell them drugs.

The other suspect in the case, Darien James, is due back in court in March.

Posted on December 6, 2016:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire Police have two men in custody following a burglary and a subsequent armed robbery.

According to police, 21-year-old Darien James and 17-year-old Marcus Wells burglarized a home late Tuesday night on the 200 block of Fulton Street. A shotgun, BB gun and XBox were stolen. That same shotgun was used in an armed robbery a short while later. Police said two juveniles went to a home on Oxford Avenue to sell James and Wells illicit drugs. When they arrived, the two men hit the juveniles multiple times with the stolen shotgun and a BB gun, causing injuries. According to interviews conducted by police, Wells and James demanded the two juveniles empty their pockets and kicked them out of the house. Well continued to chase one of the victims down the street, striking him several times in the head. Neither victim needed medical attention.

Eau Claire police surrounded the home on Oxford Avenue and were able to take everyone into custody without incident. Police said the stolen shotgun, XBox and BB gun were found at that home.

Wells and James were booked into the Eau Claire County Jail under the following charges:

Marcus Wells:

-Armed Robbery

-Physical Abuse of a Child

-Burglary

-Department of Corrections Probation Hold

Darien James

-Armed Robbery

-Physical Abuse of a Child

-Felon in Possession of a Firearm

-Department of Corrections Probation Hold

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police had a house surrounded on the 1100 block of Oxford avenue for several hours, lasting into early Wednesday morning.

According to a patrol sergeant, the incident involved heavy police presence, but has been resolved. It started at a different location in the neighborhood Tuesday night, around 9:30 p.m. then moved to the Oxford location.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department was there to assist with the incident. Officers were at the home until around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say several people were detained, and are currently being questioned by the detective division.

The officer that spoke with News 18 was unaware of any arrests in the incident. He said this was an isolated incident, and the public is not in any danger. This is still and active investigation. News 18 will provide more information as it comes in.