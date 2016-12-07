UPDATE: Plea bargain reached for man charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

Eau Claire (UPDATE) -- On April 24, 2017, Cale Bowman pleaded guilty to felony stalking as part of a deferred prosecution or sentence, and pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct.

Charges of false imprisonment, bail jumping and intimidation of a victim were dismissed.

Posted Dec. 7, 2016:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A UW-Eau Claire student is charged with stalking and falsely imprisoning his ex-girlfriend.



18-year-old Cale Bowman, from Tomahawk, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County. According to the criminal complaint, Bowman threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and would not let her leave his dorm room after the two broke up. He also threatened to plant drugs in her car and dorm room and report her to the police.



After his ex-girlfriend obtained a restraining order, Bowman was instructed to have not contact with her. However, he continued to threaten her by sending Snapchat messages to her friends.



Bowman faces six charges in all, including three felonies. His next court appearance is scheduled for December, 20.