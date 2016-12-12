UPDATE: Chetek man charged in $20K drug bust

Madison (WQOW) - An area man faces drug charges after 172 grams of methamphetamine were found at a home in Chetek.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office - Western District of Wisconsin, 44-year-old Jason J. Johnson, from Chetek, is charged with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

News 18 reported in mid-December when the Barron County Sheriff's Department said Johnson may have been a leading supplier of meth in the area. During execution of a search warrant at his home, deputies found Johnson locked in a bathroom flushing meth down the toilet.

Authorities said 172 grams of meth were found in his home, a street value estimated at more than $20,000.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said if convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

