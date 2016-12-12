Eau Claire man pleads no contest in child sexual assault case

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man will be sentenced in July for his role in a child sexual assault case.



Anthony Lee pleaded no contest Monday to causing mental harm to a child, failing to protect a child and delivering methamphetamine.

Lee was accused of failing to stop his girlfriend Sodaphy Ormston from sexually assaulting five children, one who was only four-months-old, while she was on a one-day meth binge.

Lee told police Ormston was a sex addict, and drugs amplified her actions. He told police he taped the assaults because he didn't think anyone would believe him. Ormston was sentenced last month to eight years in prison.

Lee's sentencing is set for July 13. He could get up to 37 years in prison.



UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire woman accused of sexually assaulting five children, all under the age of 10, is going to prison.

Sodaphy Ormston was charged with assaulting the children, one only four-months-old, while on an 11-day meth binge.

Monday, Judge Shaughnessy Murphy sentenced her to eight years behind bars, followed by probation and supervision.

Her boyfriend, Anthony Lee, told police Ormston is a sex addict and her conduct is amplified when she is on drugs. Lee told police he taped the sexual attacks because he didn't think anyone would believe him. He is to go on trial in April for failing to protect a child, child neglect, child sexual exploitation, and other charges.

Posted December 2017

UPDATE: The Eau Claire woman accused of sexually assaulting five children all under ten years old was back in court Monday, and now the court looks toward sentencing.

During a hearing Monday morning, Sodaphy Ormston pleaded guilty to two felony charges, repeated sexual assault of a child and causing mental harm to a child.

Ormston was arrested last December and charged with 11 felonies. According to court documents, she told police she was on a meth binge and near psychosis.

Her live-in boyfriend Anthony Lee told police Ormston tried several times to sexually assault the children. Lee also told police he taped these encounters because he didn't think anyone would believe him.



Monday, Judge Shaughnessy Murphy said while the other nine charges are dismissed, they could be read in and be factors in sentencing.

"All 11 counts including incarceration and extended supervision totals 275 years," Judge Murphy said. "Obviously that's not possible. Nor would it, while it may make some judge somewhere feel better to sentence someone to 275 years that doesn't do anything."

Ormston's sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 19.



Lee is facing five misdemeanor child neglect charges, as well as felony charge of failing to protect a child, causing mental harm to a child and delivering meth.

His trial is scheduled to begin March 26.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire woman accused of sexually assaulting five children, all under the age of ten, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Sodaphy Ormston is charged with assaulting the children, one only four months old. She told police she was on an 11-day meth binge at the time and was near psychosis.

Her live-in boyfriend, Anthony Lee, told investigators Ormston is a sex addict, and her conduct is amplified when she is on drugs. Lee told investigators he frequently had to pull her away from children to prevent her from sexually assaulting them, and that he recorded some of the assaults on his phone because he thought no one would believe him.

Lee faces charges of failing to protect a child and child neglect. Ormston faces 13 counts, including child sexual assault and child neglect. On Tuesday, she waived her right to a preliminary hearing. A date will now be set for her to enter a plea to the charges.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman has been charged with five felonies, including Causing Mental Harm to a Child, 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault and Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child.

Sodaphy Ormston, who is 32, was charged Friday with ten counts. According to court records, Ormston told police she was on a meth binge and was near psychosis at the time of the assaults.

Ormston's live-in boyfriend told police Ormston tried several times to assault young children -- one as young as 4-months-old. He told police he taped some of these encounters because he thought no one would believe him.

One of the assaults occurred while Ormston was receiving care at an Eau Claire hospital. Hospital staffers told police Ormston was also violent toward them and attempted to grab workers sexually.

Ormston will be back in court December 20th for a preliminary hearing.