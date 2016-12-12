Eau Claire woman charged for repeatedly sexually assaulting children

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire woman accused of sexually assaulting five children, all under the age of ten, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Sodaphy Ormston is charged with assaulting the children, one only four months old. She told police she was on an 11-day meth binge at the time and was near psychosis.

Her live-in boyfriend, Anthony Lee, told investigators Ormston is a sex addict, and her conduct is amplified when she is on drugs. Lee told investigators he frequently had to pull her away from children to prevent her from sexually assaulting them, and that he recorded some of the assaults on his phone because he thought no one would believe him.

Lee faces charges of failing to protect a child and child neglect. Ormston faces 13 counts, including child sexual assault and child neglect. On Tuesday, she waived her right to a preliminary hearing. A date will now be set for her to enter a plea to the charges.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman has been charged with five felonies, including Causing Mental Harm to a Child, 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault and Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child.

Sodaphy Ormston, who is 32, was charged Friday with ten counts. According to court records, Ormston told police she was on a meth binge and was near psychosis at the time of the assaults.

Ormston's live-in boyfriend told police Ormston tried several times to assault young children -- one as young as 4-months-old. He told police he taped some of these encounters because he thought no one would believe him.

One of the assaults occurred while Ormston was receiving care at an Eau Claire hospital. Hospital staffers told police Ormston was also violent toward them and attempted to grab workers sexually.

Ormston will be back in court December 20th for a preliminary hearing.