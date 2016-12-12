Colfax woman accused in hit and run has faced similar charges before

Linda Salazar, shown in the middle here, was injured in a hit and run crash in Colfax

Dunn County (WQOW) - On Wednesday, Jami Golden, from Colfax, was in Dunn County Court on charges of hit and run and reckless driving, both causing great bodily harm. She is also charged with driving without insurance.

Golden is accused of hitting Linda Salazar, a Colfax restaurant owner, and then leaving the scene. Salazar suffered ten broken ribs, a broken arm and pelvis, a head injury and bruised organs. According to her family in an online post, she was hospitalized for three weeks and is now at a rehab facility.

According to the charges, Golden returned to the scene about 20 minutes later and said she thought she had hit an animal but didn't stop because she was late for work. She also said her windows were fogged up, but there was a spot she could see through. Investigators said a piece of Linda Salazar's jacket was found stuck in Golden's car.

According to court records, Golden was convicted of hit and run in 2004 and driving with unclean windows in 2012. A 2013 charge of inattentive driving was dismissed.

Golden is set to return to court on January 12.

Posted on December 12, 2016:

Colfax (WQOW) - A Colfax business owner is fighting for her life Monday night after she was involved in a hit and run last week while walking to work.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the intersection of Hwy 40 and 5th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Friday after a pedestrian was struck by a small vehicle. That vehicle had already left the scene.

Authorities say about 20 minutes after the crash, Jami Golden of Colfax returned to the scene and admitted to striking 'something' at that intersection. Deputies said Golden later admitted she knew it was a person she had hit.

That person was Linda Salazar. She is the owner of Mom's on Main restaurant in Colfax. That is where family said she was headed on Friday before being hit by the car.

Salazar's family told News 18 she is in critical condition with a head injury, broken bones and bruised organs.

Her daughter told News 18 she is still in shock about what happened. "I walked into the restaurant and it was dark," Patti Houser said. "I had seen the squad cars on either side of the road cleaning things up and as soon as I walked in, I realized what had happened."

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with medical bills.

Colfax (WQOW) - A woman is in custody after a hit-and-run Friday morning in the Village of Colfax.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the intersection of Hwy 40 and 5th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Friday after a pedestrian was struck by a small vehicle. That vehicle had already left the scene.

Authorities say about 20 minutes after the crash, Jami Golden of Colfax returned to the scene and admitted to striking 'something' at that intersection. Deputies said Golden later admitted she knew it was a person she had hit.

Golden is currently booked into the Dunn County Jail on a probation hold. She has been cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance, Hit and Run - Involving Great Bodily Harm, Failure of Occupant to Notify Police of Accident and Obstructed Drivers Vision - Front View.

The woman hit by the car has been identified as 67-year-old Linda Salazar of Colfax. She was taken to Mayo hospital in Eau Claire. She is still hospitalized in critical condition.