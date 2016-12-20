UPDATE: Woman identified in Eau Claire fatal house fire on 8th Street

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Eau Claire County Medical Examiner Chris Kruse tells News 18 the adult female who died in Tuesday's fire is 61-year-old Wendy L. Sims.

Kruse said Sims died of smoke inhalation. He said Sims was dead before Eau Claire fire crews arrived.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police say an adult female died when a fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon at a home on 8th Street.

More than half a dozen fire trucks and crews from Xcel Energy responded to the fire, which police say, began around 4:30 p.m.

Traffic had to be redirected away from the area while crews worked to get the fire under control. The home is located on the 1800 block of 8th Street.

What caused the fire is under investigation. Eau Claire police did not expect to release any more information Tuesday night.

