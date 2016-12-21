UPDATE: Eau Claire police searching for suspects in ATM skimmer case

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's a crime that has shown up in other parts of Wisconsin and in Minnesota, and now it has happened in Eau Claire. Police are looking for the people who stole credit card information from a gas station and an ATM.

Eau Claire (Press Release) - Over the last month the Eau Claire Police Department has received reports of fraudulent activity involving credit cards and debit cards. The fraudulent activity is described as the use of "skimmer" that are installed in ATM machines and gas pumps. The skimmers resulted in compromised credit/debit cards with fraudulent transactions in other locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The first skimmer was possibly installed in a pay-at-the-pump gas pump between November 14 and December 1, 2016. Debit card skimmers are difficult to identify by the customer, and are usually placed inside the pump. Many gas retailers routinely inspect their pumps for tampering and to protect their customers from data breaches.

The second skimmer was verified on a bank ATM on December 4, 2016. Suspects were captured on video placing a replica card reader over the top of the genuine card reader. In addition, the suspects placed a concealed camera within a thin rectangular housing on the face of the ATM to capture the customer's PIN number entry. Although the equipment installed is visible to the customer, it is camouflaged to appear to be part of the ATM. Customers utilizing ATM machines and pay-at-the-pump service should routinely review their credit/debit card statements.

Customers should immediately notify their financial institution if an unauthorized transaction is detected. Also, customers noticing unusual equipment on an ATM and gas pump should notify the owner and local law enforcement immediately. The Eau Claire Police Department Financial Crimes Section is sharing information and collaborating with several other jurisdictions throughout the state with similar investigations. If you have any information about the skimmers, please contact the Eau Claire Police Department Detective Division at (715) 839-4978