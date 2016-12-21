Strum 2nd graders to use Tools for Schools grant to pay for S.T.E.M. activities

Strum (WQOW) - More and more often schools are incorporating S.T.E.M. curriculum into the classroom. S.T.E.M. stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and the second graders at Strum Elementary are no exception.

Thanks to a $500 Tools for Schools grant from News 18, Sylvan Learning Center, and United Bank, more activities and experiments are on the way.

Alexis Seidl is December's recipient of our monthly give away. She applied for the grant to help pay for various S.T.E.M. activities throughout the year.

Already this year the second graders built a pumpkin catapult, and still plan to make marshmallow structures, design a roller coaster, and even launch Alka-Seltzer bottle rockets.

Seidl says, "They're concepts that you think second grade wouldn't be able to do, but it's something very simplistic, that's easy, and not only that, they're developing their critical thinking skills."

Like most fun things, it all come with a cost. Seidl plans use her $500 to pay for the supplies.

If you'd like to apply for our next $500 grant, click on Tools for Schools under the community tab.